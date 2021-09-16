Vietnam in top seed group for draw of AFF Cup 2020

Vietnam, as the reigning champions, are in the top seed group along with Thailand.
The No.2 seed group includes the Philippines and Myanmar, while Malaysia and Singapore are placed in the third group.
Indonesia and Cambodia are in the No.4 group. The final group comprises Laos and Brunei or Timor-Leste.
The teams will be divided into two groups and play in the round-robin format. The draw is scheduled for September 21 in Singapore.
The football tournament will take place from December 5, 2021 to January 1, 2022, but the host country has yet to be announced.
Source: VNA
