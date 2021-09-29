Vietnam Day in Switzerland scheduled for October

The program will be simultaneously held at the Vietnam Television, the Vietnamese Embassy in Switzerland, and the Vietnamese permanent mission to the United Nations (U.N.), the World Trade Organization (WTO) and other international organizations.
It will include five main parts themed "Hello Switzerland! Hello Europe!" "Original Culture," "Miracle Vietnam," "Future Generations," and "See you in Vietnam."
Through unique art performances and impressive footage, the audience will be introduced to the friendship between Vietnam and Switzerland over the past 50 years, while gaining insights into the unique culture of both countries.
The program will also be broadcast via platforms like the "Vietnam Days Abroad" Fanpage and Youtube channel.
Following Vietnam Day in Switzerland, Vietnam Day in the U.S. will be held in November, aiming to contribute to promoting cooperation between the two countries, both bilaterally and multilaterally.
Source: VNA
