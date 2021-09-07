Vietnam chairs opening ceremony of 15th ASOSAI Assembly

Vietnamese Auditor General and ASOSAI Chair for 2018 – 2021 Tran Sy Thanh presides over the online opening ceremony of the 15th ASOSAI Assembly . (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnamese Auditor General and Chair of the Asian Organisation of Supreme Audit Institutions (ASOSAI) for 2018 – 2021 Tran Sy Thanh on September 7 presided over the online opening ceremony of the 15th ASOSAI Assembly for the 2021 – 2024 tenure.

In his opening remarks, Thanh said that in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic seriously hitting the economies and societies of most Asian countries, the ASOSAI has witnessed solidarity of all regional supreme audit institutions to overcome difficulties with their efforts and prompt initiatives and solutions to respond to the pandemic.

He said that during the three years of assuming the role as ASOSAI Chair , the State Audit of Vietnam has coordinated with SAI members in promoting the spirit of the 14th ASOSAI Assembly in carrying out the Hanoi Declaration on environment auditing for sustainable development.

Thailand’s State Auditor General Chanathap Indamra said the pandemic has affected all aspects of life, including the audit sector. Therefore, the 15th ASOSAI Assembly as well as the 56th and 57th meetings of the ASOSAI Governing Board and the ASOSAI Symposium must be organised via videoconference.

This ASOSAI Assembly would not have been successful without the support of Vietnam and China amidst complicated developments of the COVID-19 pandemic, he added.

Chair of the International Organisation of Supreme Audit Institutions (INTOSAI) Aleksei Kudrin said that the 15th ASOSAI Assembly held in an online format has demonstrated the flexibility of the audit community towards a new and more effective and professional working method in the future.

The Bangkok Declaration adopted at this assembly will be the key document to orient the main activities of the ASOSAI in the coming time.

He also thanked the State Audit Office of Vietnam for its efforts to address many important issues, helping to promote the ASOSAI's reputation in Asia.

After the opening ceremony, the 15th ASOSAI Assembly is convening the first and second plenary sessions, the 8th Symposium and the 57th Governing Board Meeting./.