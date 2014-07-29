first right) and other participants at the fourth meeting of the Mekong – Republic of Korea foreign ministers’ meeting in Seoul. Photo: VNA
- Vietnam attends Non-Aligned Movement ministerial meeting
- 9th EAS Foreign Ministers’ Meeting opens in Bangkok
- Vietnam attends 9th Beijing Xiangshan Forum
- Prime Minister meets overseas Vietnamese joining Homeland Spring programme
- Vietnam joins 19th meeting of ASEAN telecommunication chiefs
- Vietnam joins drill on peacekeeping, mine action in Indonesia
- VIETNAM POLITICAL NEWS HEADLINES OCTOBER 23
- VIETNAM BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES OCTOBER 21
- VIETNAM NEWS HEADLINES OCTOBER 25
- Visit to plan for future of Vietnam-RoK ties: ambassador
- VIETNAM NEWS HEADLINES OCTOBER 27
- Vietnam, RoK agree to boost cooperation in energy, industry, trade
- VIETNAM POLITICAL NEWS HEADLINES OCTOBER 18
- PM: Vietnam attaches importance to developing relations with China
- National ASEAN 2020 Committee convenes fourth meeting
- ASEAN finance ministers, central bank governors meet in Thailand
- Army’s general staff chief meets Russian, Philippine officers in Moscow
- Vietnam, Azerbaijan holds second inter-governmental committee meeting
- PM’s attendance at ASEAN Summit boosts partnership for sustainability
- Vietnam – one of best investment havens: PM
Vietnam attends fourth Mekong - RoK ministers' meeting have 158 words, post on en.vietnamplus.vn at July 29, 2014. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.