Vietnam attends 11th Mekong – RoK Foreign Ministers’ Meeting

Speaking at the event, Son said despite the complicated developments of the COVID-19 pandemic, Mekong countries and the RoK have maintained cooperation in various areas. He hailed the RoK for providing assistance for Mekong nations to cope with the pandemic.
About cooperation orientations, he stated that the major priority of Mekong – RoK cooperation in the near future is assisting member countries in overcoming the current difficulties.
He proposed four major contents, including controlling the pandemic via ensuring countries' timely, full and fair access to vaccines, sharing experience and transferring vaccine production technology to Mekong nations; cooperating in digital transformation, building digital economy, and assisting Mekong and RoK enterprises in connectivity; improving the capacity of climate change adaptation as well as sustainable use and management of Mekong water resources; and enhancing cooperation in education-training and high-quality human resources development.
Participants shared the view that the top priority should be given to promoting vaccine production, distribution and technology transfer to ensure safe, effective and timely access.
They also looked into regional and global issues of shared concern such as the East Sea (South China Sea) and Korean Peninsula issues, climate change, drought and saltwater intrusion in Mekong river basin, and agreed to work closely together to cope with common challenges.
Concluding the event, the ministers adopted the Co-Chairs' Statement and vowed close coordination to successfully hold the third Mekong – RoK Summit next month.
Source: VNA
