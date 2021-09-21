Việt Nam’s power company seals contract for hydropower project in Nepal

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam's Power Engineering Consulting Company 1 (PECC1) on Monday signed a contract to provide assessment and design services to Tanahu hydropower project in Nepal.
The contract was inked with a joint venture between Việt Nam's Sông Đà Corporation and Nepal's Kalika Group.
The Tanahu project aims to meet power demand particularly during dry winter months, minimise fossil fuel-based power generation, stabilise Nepal’s electricity supply system, and reduce transmission losses.
Under the freshly signed deal, PECC1 will update and assess hydrometeorological conditions; and perform technical design and construction drawing for a series of items, including a 140m concrete dam, the highest of its kind in Nepal to date, and a spillway to discharge flood water.
Speaking at the ceremony, PECC1 General Director Nguyễn Hữu Chỉnh said the event marks a milestone in the sides' cooperation, pledging its best human resources serving the project. — VNS
