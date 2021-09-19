Việt Nam’s National Day celebrated in Geneva

GENEVA — Việt Nam's Permanent Mission to the United Nations (UN), World Trade Organisation (WTO) and other international organisations in Geneva on September 17 (US time) hosted a banquet to celebrate the 76th anniversary of National Day of Việt Nam (September 2).

The event saw the participation of UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet, WTO Director-General Okonjo-Iweala and Director General of the World International Property Organisation (WIPO) Daren Tang, among others.

Ambassador Lê Thị Tuyết Mai, head of the Vietnamese mission, highlighted Việt Nam's noted socio-economic achievements in the past, saying the country has almost completed millennium development goals (MDGs) and is pushing ahead with the implementation of sustainable development goals (SDGs) in accordance with the 2030 agenda.

The Vietnamese National Assembly and Government are resolved to realise the socio-economic development strategy for 2021-2030 approved at the 13th National Party Congress earlier this year, she said.

Regarding the fight against COVID-19, the ambassador thanked the valuable support of countries and international organisations to Việt Nam, especially in accessing vaccine sources.

A number of countries, including Switzerland, have committed to sharing COVID-19 vaccines with Việt Nam via the COVAX Facility which has, so far, provided Việt Nam with around 12 million doses.

Mai also used the occasion to thank the UN Office, other international organisations and permanent missions of countries in Geneva, including the ASEAN Committee in Geneva, for their support to the Vietnamese mission.

The ambassador expressed her firm belief that by promoting multilateralism, international cooperation and cross-border solidarity, the international community will tackle the negative impacts of the pandemic and establish a "new normal," towards a better future.

Within the framework of the event, there was an exhibition displaying paintings and photos that feature the land and people of Việt Nam. Guests were also treated to traditional Vietnamese music and food. — VNS