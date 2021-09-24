Việt Nam wants to become food innovation hub in the region

President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc. VNA/VNS Photo

New York — Việt Nam hopes to become a food innovation hub in the region, President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc said in his message sent to the United Nations (UN) Food Systems Summit held in New York on Thursday.

In his remarks, President Phúc noted "cooperation among countries, partners, and actors within the food systems must serve the interest of the people". He stressed that food security laid the groundwork for Việt Nam’s efforts in eradicating poverty, improving people's living standards, promoting the "transparent, responsible and sustainable" development of Vietnamese agriculture.

In that spirit, the Vietnamese State leader made several proposals to ensure food security in the context of climate change and the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Vietnamese President highlighted the necessity to pursue a "multi-value" agricultural development model, encompassing socio-economic-cultural issues, landscapes and the environment.

It was necessary to develop a green, low-emission and "nature-based" agriculture that is climate resilient and responsive to the complicated evolution of COVID-19, he stated, adding that priority should be given to promoting rural economic development, ensuring food supplies, reducing food loss and food waste, effectively managing natural resources, and biodiversity conservation.

He called for investment in agricultural infrastructure conducive to agricultural production and rural economic development, noting that private sectors should be encouraged to make responsible investment, and we should also better expand public-private partnership models.

He suggested formulating and frequently updating a National Nutrition-Balanced Plan as the basis for production and distribution, adding that it was also essential that we step up education and information dissemination to create a healthy food system, appropriate and nutrition-balanced diets, and green and responsible consumption trends, while preventing wastefulness.

President Phúc also said digitalisation would need to be accompanied by policy and institutional reforms that revolve around farmers and consumers. It was also necessary to form sustainable agricultural value chains, focusing on food safety and standardisation of procedures and qualities.

“At the same time, to sustainably develop the food systems, it is essential to expand international cooperation in conducting studies and forecasts, and building early warning systems for natural disasters and diseases; and to ensure the sustainable management of land and water resources, biodiversity, cross-border water and marine resources,” he said.

The President affirmed that Việt Nam stood ready to participate in cooperation arrangements led by the UN.

"If we all work together, nothing is impossible, including the realisation of the SDGs – 2030," concluded the Vietnamese leader.

Meeting leading US energy enterprises

Việt Nam always welcomed US investors and gives high priority to efforts to sustainably develop the energy sector with the goal of maintaining national energy security and reducing greenhouse gas emissions, President Phúc said.

President Phúc affirmed the policy while receiving leaders of the US's leading energy enterprises on September 23 (local time).

Receiving leaders of Exxon Mobil Corporation (ExxonMobil), Phúc suggested the corporation continue to work with Vietnamese partners and authorities to develop projects that it is interested in.

The activities of major US oil and gas companies, including Exxon Mobil, in Việt Nam’s waters, especially in deep-water and high-potential areas, would not only bring economic benefits to both sides, but also have important strategic significance, serving the two countries' common goal of contributing to the maintenance of peace, stability, cooperation and development in the region.

At his meeting with leading officials of NextDecade Corporation, the President stated that Việt Nam wished to import liquefied natural gas (LNG) from the US, contributing to the harmonious and sustainable development of two-way trade.

He welcomed NextDecade’s proposals in ensuring sustainable economic development, and suggested NextDecade consider expanding investment and business cooperation and providing solutions to reduce carbon dioxide emissions for production and business establishments in Việt Nam.

Hosting leaders of Blackrock, a leading multinational investment management corporation, President Phúc welcomed Blackrock’s interest in investing in energy development in Việt Nam, and suggested the company continue working with Bình Son Refinery and Petrochemical Company and relevant Vietnamese agencies to realise this idea.

As Blackrock has just established a climate fund with a priority to support developing markets to shift to clean energy, the Vietnamese leader shared that Việt Nam advocated energy diversification and made the most use of renewable energy sources. He asked Blackrock to study investment prospects in Việt Nam. — VNS