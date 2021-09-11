Việt Nam treasures relations with China: PM Phạm Minh Chính

Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính received Wang Yi, State Councilor and Foreign Minister of China, in Hà Nội on September 11. The Chinese guest is in Việt Nam for an official visit and to co-chair the 13th meeting of the Steering Committee for Việt Nam -China Bilateral Cooperation. — VNA/VNS Photo Dương Giang

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam attaches importance to developing ties with China and considers this as a leading priority in its foreign policy, Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính told Chinese State Councillor and Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi at their meeting in Hà Nội on September 11.

The host leader affirmed that the traditional friendship between Việt Nam and China is a precious asset of the countries' Parties, States, and peoples, and that the reinforcement of bilateral relations is an important factor for each country's development and also a contribution to regional and global peace, cooperation, and development.

He expressed his belief that both sides will work together to effectively implement the common perceptions and agreements reached at the 13th meeting of the Việt Nam – China Steering Committee for Bilateral Cooperation, maintain frequent contact between their senior leaders, and further promote exchange and cooperation mechanisms to enhance mutual understanding and trust, thus fostering relations between the two Parties and States in an increasingly substantive and effective manner.

With regard to cooperation in the COVID-19 fight, PM Chính lauded the countries' close coordination and mutual support since the pandemic broke out and thanked China for assisting Việt Nam with vaccine via different forms, especially the provision of another three million vaccine doses announced during this trip by Wang.

He expressed his hope that China will continue supplying vaccine for Việt Nam; transfer production technology for COVID-19 vaccine and treatment drugs; carry out COVID-19 vaccine purchase contracts to meet Việt Nam's demand, particularly in this September and October; share experience in disease treatment; and coordinate in controlling the pandemic in border areas.

For economic ties, the Government leader asked both sides to facilitate cross-border trading, especially the trading of Việt Nam's farm produce, aquatic products, and seasonal fruit, to help balance bilateral trade. He called for coordination to remove obstacles to investment projects, including the Cát Linh – Hà Đông urban railway project.

He also encouraged Chinese enterprises to invest in projects that match the two countries' relations so that the people can enjoy the benefits from the substantive achievements of the bilateral friendship.

In terms of the East Sea issue, in a straightforward and constructive spirit, the PM stressed that both sides should instruct their law enforcement forces at sea to adhere to the high-level common perceptions and the Việt Nam – China agreement on basic principles guiding the settlement of sea-related issues, strive to properly settle and control disputes well, maintain a peaceful and stable environment at sea; while working with ASEAN countries to seriously implement the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the East Sea, step up the negotiation on a substantive and effective Code of Conduct in the waters, comply with international law, especially the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), and ensure security, safety, and freedom of navigation and overflight.

For his part, State Councillor and Foreign Minister Wang affirmed that the Chinese Party, State, and people attach great importance to the friendly neighbourliness and comprehensive cooperation with their Vietnamese counterparts.

He thanked Việt Nam for supporting and assisting China since COVID-19 first broke out, stressing that China is ready to continue helping Việt Nam in the current period as it considers the difficulties facing Việt Nam as its own.

He expressed support for PM Chính's opinions about the orientations and measures for reinforcing the two Parties and countries' relations.

China will effectively carry out the outcomes of the 13th meeting of the Steering Committee for Bilateral Cooperation, further intensify win-win cooperation in all fields, and seriously carry out the high-level common perceptions about the control and proper settlement of disagreements, thereby unceasingly developing the China – Việt Nam comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership in a healthy and stable manner to bring practical benefits to both peoples, the Chinese official affirmed. — VNS