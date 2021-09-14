Việt Nam suffers heavy defeat in World Cup opening match

KLAIPÉDA, Lithuana — Việt Nam opened their FIFA Futsal World Cup Lithuania 2021 Group D campaign with a 9-1 defeat against five times winners Brazil at the Klaipėda Arena on Tuesday.
Phạm Minh Giang's side could not contain Brazil, who raced to a 5-1 lead at half-time and will look to bounce back when they play Panama on Thursday.
Brazil, featuring in their ninth FIFA Futsal World Cup, started strongly with Dyego, Gadeia and Ferrao all testing goalkeeper Hồ Văn Ý and it was only a matter of time before Việt Nam caved in, with Rodrigo finishing Ferrao's assist in the third minute.
Pinned in their own half, Việt Nam were limited to counter-attacks with Vũ Đức Tùng trying his luck to catch Brazil goalkeeper Guitta but the shot stopper was quick to react.
Moments after captain Trần Văn Vũ was booked by the referee, Rodrigo fired a ferocious shot and gave Brazil the lead on four minutes. Ferrão made his mark soon after, with two goals in two minutes.
Coach Giang gave his team some instructions and rallied his players during Việt Nam's first-half timeout. The effects were immediate and from a set-piece in the 13th minute, Khổng Đình Hùng scored Việt Nam's first goal in the tournament.
But just a minute after Hùng's goal, Dieguinho exploited a defensive mistake by the Golden Star Warriors and restored Brazil's three-goal lead. A Leonardo Pito shot from long range later increased the score line to 5-1 at half-time.
Brazil did not take long to again assert their dominance in the second half. Ferrão completed his hat-trick in the 21st minute and added a fourth to his tally three minutes later.
With the game safe, the boys in blue took their foot off the gas but still added two more goals late on to finish the match 9-1 to Brazil.
Việt Nam sit at the bottom of the table on goal difference. The Golden Star Warriors must win their next game against Panama, who had lost 1-5 to Czech Republic earlier, in order to repeat their miracle run of 2016. — VNS
