Việt Nam’s oldest COVID-19 patient recovers in Đà Nẵng

A 101-year-old COVID-19 patient receives a certificate of recovery at Đà Nẵng Lung hospital. She is the oldest COVID-19 patient that has been released after treatment. — Photo courtesy Trần Ngọc

ĐÀ NẴNG — A 101-year-old COVID-19 patient has been released after a 12-day treatment at Đà Nẵng Lung Hospital. She tested negative twice on August 30-31.

She is the oldest COVID-19 patient to have fully recovered from coronavirus since the first pandemic outbreak in the city last April.

Dr Nguyễn Thị Thanh Mai from the hospital said the woman and her daughter were taken to the hospital on August 20 after being infected with SARS-COV-2.

The doctor said the old woman had suffered hypertension and kidney failure, but recovered after active treatment and care at the hospital.

Two other COVID-19 patients, a 71-year-old and an 83-year-old, were released from the hospital on Wednesday.

The patients will quarantine at home for two more weeks.

A report from the city's Centre for Disease Control unveiled that 122 COVID-19 patients had recovered after treatment at hospitals on Monday.

It said 545 COVID-19 patients in Đà Nẵng had recovered since August 25. Currently 2,135 COVID-19 patients are in hospitals, of which 70 are in critical condition.

The city, which has been locked down from August 16, would consider an extension of social distancing orders to clear SARS-COV-2 cases out of the community.

In central Quảng Ngãi Province, 26 workers from Hoya Lens Việt Nam company in the Việt Nam-Singapore Industrial Park were found infected with coronavirus – 63 per cent of total infection cases on August 31 and September 1.

The provincial People's Committee has called for emergency checks and prevention of COVID-19 at the industrial park in Sơn Tịnh District.

It said 303 infected patients were being cared for at hospitals and health centres in the province.

Last week, Việt Nam-Singapore Industrial Park in Quảng Ngãi donated VNĐ1 billion (US$43,400) to support the province in coronavirus prevention. — VNS