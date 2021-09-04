Việt Nam, Russia win golds at Army Games 2021

HÀ NỘI — The award presentation and closing ceremony for "Sniper Frontier" and "Emergency Area" competitions was held in Hà Nội on Saturday, within the framework of the International Army Games 2021.
In the "Sniper Frontier" competition, eight teams from seven countries competed in four different stages. Việt Nam won gold while Uzbekistan and Russia grabbed silver and bronze medals, respectively.
Việt Nam also brought home a silver in the “Emergency Area” contest, which saw six teams of five nations competing.
Russia won the first place and Belarus third in the competition, which was also held in Hà Nội.
The Army Games 2021 marks the first time ever Việt Nam has hosted the “Sniper Frontier” and “Emergency Area” competitions.
The games, held from August 22 to September 4 in 11 countries, Russia, Algeria, Armenia, Belarus, Việt Nam, Iran, Qatar, Kazakhstan, China, Serbia, Uzbekistan, attracted 260 teams from 45 countries and territories competing in 34 categories .
This year, Việt Nam sent 17 teams to compete in 15 events. — VNS
