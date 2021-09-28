Việt Nam reviews anti-dumping measures on plastic products from three countries

HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) has announced the first review of anti-dumping measures imposed on a number of plastic products from China, Malaysia and Thailand.
Accordingly, the ministry will review the anti-dumping duties imposed on Suzhou Kunlene Film Industries, Yunnan Kunlene Film Industries, Kinwin Plastic Industrial, Zhejiang Kinlead Innovative Materials and Ultra Fast Development Limited.
The ministry will also look into whether or not to adjust the scope of products subject to anti-dumping measures.
The review must be completed no more than six months from the date of the decision and may be extended once by no more than three months if necessary.
Earlier, on July 20 last year, MoIT issued a decision to impose anti-dumping measures on a number of plastic products from the three above-mentioned countries. — VNS
