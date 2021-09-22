Việt Nam reports an additional 11,527 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam reported 11,527 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, including 11,525 locally transmitted and two imported cases, according to the Ministry of Health.
The new infections bring the country’s total tally to 718,963.
HCM City is still the hardest hit with 5,435 new cases, followed by the southern provinces of Bình Dương (4,179) and Đồng Nai (930).
The capital city of Hà Nội recorded seven new infections.
The rest cases are in Long An (191), An Giang (186), Kiên Giang (137), Tiền Giang (89), Cần Thơ (48), Tây Ninh (48), Bình Định (43), Bình Phước (26), Khánh Hòa (21), Đắk Nông (20), Hà Nam (20), Quảng Bình (19), Đồng Tháp (18), Ninh Thuận (15), Phú Yên (14), Đà Nẵng (10), Bình Thuận (9), Thừa Thiên Huế (9), Quảng Trị (9), Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu (8 ), Bạc Liêu (8 ), Quảng Ngãi (6), Trà Vinh (4), Lâm Đồng (3), Bến Tre (3), Kon Tum (2), Hậu Giang (2), Thanh Hóa (2), Cà Mau (2), Sơn La (1), and Nghệ An (1). Among these, 5,870 are detected in the community.
The country reported 236 virus-related deaths on Wednesday, bringing the total number of fatalities to 17,781.
Furthermore, 11,919 patients were declared to have recovered on Wednesday, taking to the total number of recoveries to 487,262.
Việt Nam has so far administered 35,675,840 doses of COVID-19 vaccines; almost seven million people have now received two shots. — VNS
