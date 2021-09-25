Việt Nam reports 9,706 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, including 24 imported cases and 9,682 local cases. The local cases are in HCM City (4,046), Bình Dương (3,629), Đồng Nai (996), Long An (193), Bình Phước (147), An Giang (117), Kiên Giang (91), Tiền Giang (81), Hà Nam (66), Cần Thơ (48), Sóc Trăng (42), Tây Ninh (41), Bình Định (39), Khánh Hòa (25), Bến Tre (13), Ninh Thuận (13), Đà Nẵng (11), Phú Yên (10), Đắk Lắk (9), Bình Thuận (9), Quảng Bình (8 ), Quảng Trị (7), Đồng Tháp (6), Đắk Nông (6), Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu (4), Nghệ An (4), Bạc Liêu (4), Cà Mau (4), Hà Nội (4), Vĩnh Long (3), Quảng Ngãi (2), Thanh Hóa (2), Trà Vinh (1), Thừa Thiên Huế (1). Among these, there are 4,377 cases detected in the community.