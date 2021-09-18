Việt Nam reports 9,373 new cases, 220 deaths on Saturday

The new infections include 13 imported and 9,360 locally transmitted cases which were confirmed in HCM City (4,237), Bình Dương (2,877), Đồng Nai (939), Long An (236), Tiền Giang (197), Kiên Giang (168), An Giang (143), Đắk Lắk (91), Đắk Nông (70), Tây Ninh (66), Quảng Bình (45), Bình Định (45), Cần Thơ (43), Đồng Tháp (30), Khánh Hòa (28), Quảng Ngãi (23), Bình Thuận (21), Hà Nội (19), Ninh Thuận (14), Bình Phước (10), Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu (10), Quảng Trị (9), Phú Yên (8 ), Bạc Liêu (8 ), Trà Vinh (5), Nghệ An (4), Thanh Hóa (4), Cà Mau (3), Quảng Nam (3), Bến Tre (1), Lào Cai (1), Thừa Thiên Huế (1), and Lâm Đồng (1). Details to follow shortly.