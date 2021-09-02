Việt Nam reports 13,197 new cases on Thursday

The new cases include 11 imported and 13,186 local infections. The domestic transmissions were detected in HCM City (5,963), Bình Dương (4,504), Đồng Nai (803), Long An (583), Tiền Giang (290), Kiên Giang (122), Đồng Tháp (102), Bình Phước (70), Nghệ An (66), Tây Ninh (62), Khánh Hòa (58), Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu (57), Quảng Bình (56), An Giang (51), Thanh Hóa (50), Hà Nội (48), Đà Nẵng (42), Cần Thơ (42), Bình Thuận (34), Đắk Lắk (34), Thừa Thiên-Huế (25), Bình Định (20), Quảng Ngãi (19), Sóc Trăng (13), Cà Mau (11), Bạc Liêu (8 ), Bến Tre (8 ), Trà Vinh (7), Lạng Sơn (6), Phú Yên (6), Vĩnh Long (5), Quảng Nam (4), Đắk Nông (4), Bắc Ninh (3), Bắc Giang (3), Ninh Thuận (2), Nam Định (2), Hậu Giang (2), and Thái Bình (1). As many as 7,255 were found in the community. Details will be updated soon.
- Việt Nam reports 905 new local cases on Wednesday morning
- Vietnam reports 598 new cases on Saturday morning
- Karnataka Covid wrap: Centre grants Rs 1500 cr ahead of anticipated third wave, state reports 1978 new cases
- COVID-19: Goa reports 757 new cases, five deaths
- Erode district reports 230 new cases
- Coimbatore reports 870 new cases, 19 deaths
- Coimbatore reports 338 new cases, three deaths
- Ontario reports 146 new cases of COVID-19, seven deaths, 176,834 vaccinations
- 'Time bombs everywhere': Indonesia reporting more new cases than India
- Ontario reports 176 new cases of COVID-19, three more deaths
- Ontario reports 143 new cases of COVID-19
- Central districts report 447 new cases, 12 deaths
- Record 98 Covid deaths, 9,186 new cases Thursday
- Central districts report 571 new cases, 6 deaths
- Covid-19: Fiji reports 1220 new cases of virus in 24 hours
- COVID-19 update | Mumbai reports 733 new cases, 18 deaths
- Zika Virus Fear In Kerala Increases As State Reports 5 New Cases, Total 28 People Infected
- COVID-19 In Pennsylvania: State Health Department Reports 569 New Cases, 10 Additional Deaths
- Central districts report 586 new cases, 13 deaths
- Delhi reports 76 new cases, one death
Việt Nam reports 13,197 new cases on Thursday have 294 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at September 2, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.