Việt Nam reports 11,527 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, including two imported cases and 11,525 local cases. The local cases are in HCM (5.435), Bình Dương (4.179), Đồng Nai (930), Long An (191), An Giang (186), Kiên Giang (137), Tiền Giang (89), Cần Thơ (48), Tây Ninh (48), Bình Định (43), Bình Phước (26), Khánh Hòa (21), Đắk Nông (20), Hà Nam (20), Quảng Bình (19), Đồng Tháp (18), Ninh Thuận (15), Phú Yên (14), Đà Nẵng (10), Bình Thuận (9), Thừa Thiên Huế (9), Quảng Trị (9), Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu (8 ), Bạc Liêu (8 ), Hà Nội (7), Quảng Ngãi (6), Trà Vinh (4), Lâm Đồng (3), Bến Tre (3), Kon Tum (2), Hậu Giang (2), Thanh Hóa (2), Cà Mau (2), Sơn La (1), Nghệ An (1). Among these, 5,870 are detected in the community.