Việt Nam reports 11,434 more COVID-19 cases on Wednesday

A hospital providing treatment for severe and critical COVID-19 patients in Hà Nội and northern localities was put into operation on August 31 after one month of construction. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — An additional 11,434 COVID-19 cases were recorded on Wednesday and 364 virus-related deaths.

The Ministry of Health also announced an extra 440 fatalities that were registered on Tuesday.

The total number of people who have lost their lives through COVID-related complications now stands at 11,868, the equivalent of 2.5 per cent of the total number of cases.

Among these deaths recorded in the past two days, HCM City had the most with 658.

The rest were in Bình Dương (78), Long An (14), Đồng Nai (12), Đồng Tháp (10), Tiền Giang (9), Đà Nẵng (4), Khánh Hòa (4), Bình Phước (3), Hà Nội (2), Ninh Thuận (2), Thừa Thiên Huế (2), Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu (1), Bến Tre (1), Lào Cai (1), Tây Ninh (1), Trà Vinh (1), and Vĩnh Phúc (1).

Of the new local infections announced Wednesday, HCM City had the most with 5,368, followed by Bình Dương (3,440), Đồng Nai (759) and Long An (594).

The capital city of Hà Nội reported 51 new transmissions.

The rest of the new cases are in Tiền Giang (194), Khánh Hòa (112), Kiên Giang (106), Quảng Bình (103), Tây Ninh (85), Đồng Tháp (75), An Giang (70), Nghệ An (57), Đà Nẵng (55), Bình Thuận (53), Cần Thơ (42), Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu (29), Phú Yên (23), Sóc Trăng (20), Đắk Lắk (20), Quảng Trị (20), Trà Vinh (18), Quảng Ngãi (18), Thừa Thiên Huế (17), Bến Tre (17), Bình Định (15), Sơn La (12), Nam Định (10), Vĩnh Long (7), Cà Mau (6), Ninh Thuận (6), Hậu Giang (5), Gia Lai (4), Lạng Sơn (4), Bạc Liêu (4), Quảng Nam (3), Bắc Ninh (3), Đắk Nông (3), Hà Tĩnh (1).

Among these, 6,759 were detected in the community.

This has brought the country's total number of COVID-19 infections to 473,530 so far.

Among the serious COVID-19 cases, 1,227 are having to use high-flow oxygen therapy via the high-flow nasal cannula (HFNC), 144 are on non-invasive ventilators, 907 on invasive ventilators and 24 are on life support machines.

Also on Wednesday, 9,862 patients were declared coronavirus-free, taking the total number of recoveries to 248,722.

As of September 1, Việt Nam has administered more than 20.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines. More than 2.7 million individuals have been fully vaccinated.

Tonight, Hà Nội will relocate 1,200 people living in 328 Alley and 330 Alley on Nguyễn Trãi Street, Thanh Xuân District, one of the hotspot in the capital at the moment, to the dormitory of FPT University in Hòa Lạc. Three working groups have been set up to manage the relocation. — VNS