Việt Nam reports 10,040 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, including 15 imported and 10,025 local cases. The local cases are in Hồ Chí Minh City (5,496), Bình Dương (2,332), Đồng Nai (953), An Giang (287), Long An (249), Kiên Giang (151), Tiền Giang (102), Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu (84), Tây Ninh (53), Cần Thơ (52), Khánh Hòa (37), Bình Định (30), Quảng Ngãi (24), Hà Nội (20), Cà Mau (18), Quảng Bình (15), Bình Phước (15), Ninh Thuận (15), Phú Yên (13), Quảng Nam (13), Hậu Giang (11), Đắk Nông (11), Trà Vinh (8 ), Bình Thuận (7), Đồng Tháp (6), Bến Tre (6), Quảng Trị (5), Bạc Liêu (3), Đà Nẵng (2), Vĩnh Long (2), Thanh Hóa (2), Hà Tĩnh (1), Hưng Yên (1), Bắc Ninh (1). Among these, 5,894 are detected in the community.