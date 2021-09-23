Việt Nam refutes “unobjective” claim about Internet freedom

Spokeswoman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Lê Thị Thu Hằng at the press briefing on Thursday. Photo courtesy of the ministry
HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam has refuted Freedom House's report saying that the country has no Internet freedom.
Answering question from a local reporter during a press briefing on Thursday, spokeswoman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Lê Thị Thu Hằng said: "This is not the first time that Freedom House has given unobjective assessment on Việt Nam based on incorrect information and prejudice about the country."
"The efforts to promote and ensure human rights in Việt Nam have been highly regarded by countries and international organisations in the universal periodic review by the Human Rights Council of the National Nations through various periods," she said.
"The report of the Freedom House is invalid and I don't feel the need to further comment on this," the spokeswoman said. — VNS
- Iceland tops internet freedom poll
- An 'internet civil war' has erupted in Russia
- Are claims that the FCC killed net neutrality true?
- Warning over chilling impact on ‘freedom of expression’ if social media regulation unchecked
- 'US is Determined to Block Freedom of Speech in Form of WikiLeaks' – Lawyer
- Two quizzed over claims woman at centre of rugby rape trial was identified on social media
- Russian MoD Refutes Claims of Alleged Withdrawal From Syria's De-Escalation Deal
- Unembarrassed CEOs Have More Freedom
- Sex work bans are an affront to both safety and freedom
- ‘Torture by heat’: Video of ‘unbearable’ French prison conditions divides internet
- 'Six in 10 Brits' have posted something online they’ve later regretted
- PC rape evidence 'withheld by police'
- Business Breakfast LIVE: Carillion faces examination from financial watchdog over insider dealing
- Huawei hits back at Australian security concerns amid tension with China
- Erdogan Fought Hard and Won Unfairly
- Latest: Flooding from Laos hydroelectric dam leaves hundreds missing
- POLITICO London Playbook: Oh my Lords — Iran deal nuked — Leveson showdown
- Timeline: Máiría Cahill allegations
- The rise of biological and chemical weapons: how ready is the UK?
- Former President Obama's full speech in South Africa
Việt Nam refutes “unobjective” claim about Internet freedom have 344 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at September 23, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.