Việt Nam records lowest number of daily COVID-19 cases since July 19

A woman shopping at Big C Thăng Long Supermarket on Tuesday. All shopping malls in the capital city reopened on Tuesday after Hà Nội put the COVID-19 pandemic under control. VNA/VNS Photo Hoàng Hiếu

HÀ NỘI – Việt Nam on Tuesday evening recorded 4,589 new COVID-19 cases, the lowest number of daily infections since July 19 when 4,175 infections were detected.

These include 4,583 domestic infections with 717 being detected in the community.

The number of locally transmitted cases decreased by more than 4,770 compared to yesterday. The country's total number of infection cases has reached 770,640.

A further 178 deaths were also reported throughout the country on Tuesday, bringing the total death toll to 18,936.

Bình Dương reported the highest number of domestic cases today with 2,575, followed by the southern provinces of Đồng Nai (787), Long An (787), An Giang (232) and Long An (159).

HCM City reported a remarkable decrease in the number of infections at 377.

Other cases were found in Tây Ninh (55), Cần Thơ (52), Bình Thuận (48), Tiền Giang (38), Khánh Hòa (35), Ninh Thuận (16), Bình Phước (15), Quảng Bình (15), Đắk Lắk (14), Hậu Giang (11), Hà Nam (11), Cà Mau (10), Vĩnh Long (8), Trà Vinh (7), Đồng Tháp (7), Đắk Nông (5), Bình Định (5), Quảng Ngãi (5), Quảng Trị (4), Phú Yên (3), Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu (3), Quảng Ninh (2), Bến Tre (2), Quảng Nam (2), Đà Nẵng (2), Bắc Giang (1) and Bạc Liêu (1).

The capital city of Hà Nội reported six infections.

Fourteen localities have gone 14 days without new community infections, namely Bắc Kạn, Tuyên Quang, Lai Châu, Hòa Bình, Yên Bái, Hà Giang, Thái Nguyên, Điện Biên, Hải Phòng, Phú Thọ, Ninh Bình, Nam Định, Thái Bình and Lạng Sơn.

In addition, 21,487 patients were declared coronavirus-free on Tuesday, taking to the total number of recoveries to 559,941.

Việt Nam has so far administered 40,095,031 doses of COVID-19 vaccines; more than 8.5 million people have now received two shots. — VNS