Việt Nam received medical supplies from Poland

HÀ NỘI — Following the shipment of more than 500,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, the Government of Poland continued to deliver medical supplies worth US$3.7 million to help the country deal with COVID-19.
On Saturday, Vietnamese deputy health minister Nguyễn Trường Sơn, who is head of the health ministry's special standing task force to HCM City to support COVID-19 efforts, received the shipment of 50 MTV ventilators, 30 patient cardiac monitors, 267 volumetric pumps, 100 syringe pumps, as well as 5,000 masks, 10,000 face shields, 5,000 protective coveralls and 400,000 protective gloves – weighing eight tonnes in total.
Speaking at the reception ceremony held at Tân Sơn Nhất International Airport in HCM City, Wojciech Gerwel, Polish Ambassador to Việt Nam, said last year when Polish people were struggling with the COVID-19 pandemic, the Vietnamese community in Poland provided great assistance in those challenging times, and now it's Poland’s turn to return that gestures of profound friendship.
“We have watched and admired Việt Nam's courageous fight against COVID-19 pandemic, and even with all its efforts, Việt Nam today needs help,” the Polish diplomat said.
"We believe that the medical supplies we brought could help save many lives in Việt Nam."
Vietnamese deputy health minister Sơn thanked the Polish Government, people, and business organisations for providing help and improving healthcare services in Việt Nam.
Sơn said during the ceremony: "This assistance is a very meaningful gesture and a great source of encouragement to the Government and people in Việt Nam during these hard times.
“The assistance is all the more significant when we have entered the 71th year of bilateral diplomatic ties (February 4, 1950-2021) and 30th anniversary of HCM City branch of Việt Nam-Poland Friendship Association (June 26, 1990-2020), contributing to promote further the friendly relation and cooperation between the two countries."
The medical supplies arrived in HCM City's Tân Sơn Nhất International Airport on a Polish Air Force plane Hercules C-130.
The Vietnamese health ministry and foreign ministry is also working with the Polish on the details of Poland's commitment to sell three million doses of surplus COVID-19 vaccine to Việt Nam, on top of the previous vaccine donation. — VNS
