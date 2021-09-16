Việt Nam proposes reviewing progress towards lifting sanctions against South Sudan

NEW YORK — Ambassador Phạm Hải Anh, Deputy Permanent Representative of Việt Nam to the United Nations (UN), has underlined the importance of reviewing criteria under Resolution 2577 of the UN Security Council, towards lifting sanctions against South Sudan.
Speaking at a meeting of the UNSC on South Sudan and operations of the UN Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) in the country on September 15, Ambassador Anh urged parties involved in South Sudan to continue promoting the transitional process towards elections in line with the 2018 peace agreement, including ensuring the participation of women.
He called on the government of South Sudan to take effective measures to address violence among communities, including the settlement of root causes of problems through dialogue and trust building, while protecting staff and humanitarian facilities in the country.
The ambassador spoke highly of the role played by UNMISS, neighbouring countries and regional organisations in promoting the peace process and development in South Sudan, while affirming that Việt Nam will continue to support the work of UNMISS, including through the deployment of female peacekeepers.
He emphasised that as chairman of the UNSC’s committee concerning South Sudan, Việt Nam will promote cooperation between the African country and relevant parties to ensure the implementation of the UNSC's related resolutions, including increasing the committee’s field visits.
At another meeting of the UNSC on the humanitarian situation in Syria the same day, the Vietnamese diplomat showed his concern about difficult humanitarian situation facing over 13 million people in Syria due to security instability and economic crisis, as well as difficulties in accessing clean water and healthcare services, and the complicated developments of the COVID-19 pandemic.
He stressed the need to promote safe and unhindered humanitarian access to meet the need of Syrian people, while the parties’ agreement to conduct a new form of transportation to the Northwest region and emphasising the need to maintain uninterrupted cooperation and support for Syria.
The same day, the UNSC adopted documents on Libya and the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD). Resolution 2595 on Libya decides to extend the mandate of UNSMIL till September 30, 2021. Meanwhile, the presidential statement on GERD acknowledges the Declaration of Principles between parties concerned on GERD, and spotlights the intermediary role of the African Union (AU) member countries in the trilateral negotiation process. — VNS
- Vietnam highly values encouraging developments in South Sudan
- Việt Nam commits to cybersecurity co-operation with ASEAN: deputy minister
- Việt Nam is the second de facto leader of ASEAN: journalist
- Việt Nam stresses need to observe law of the sea at UNSC’s open debate
- Huawei ban timeline: Chinese company may build a chip plant due to US sanctions
- 11th Party Congress gets underway
- Remarks by Party General Secretary, State President Nguyễn Phú Trọng at High-level General Debate of 75th session of UNGA
- VN develops sound legal framework to promote gender equality
- ASEAN leaders endorse Comprehensive Recovery Framework
- ODA disbursement difficulties need to be tackled quickly: official
- Human treatment of fishermen “priority area of cooperation” between China and ASEAN: official
- Humane treatment of fishermen “priority area of cooperation” between China and ASEAN: official
- Connectivity could be the fourth pillar in ASEAN Community: Ambassador
- Plan to resume international flights postponed, awaiting complete COVID-19 prevention protocols
- 2020 ASEAN National Committee holds 6th session meeting
- 37th ASEAN Summit and related summits begin
- RoK commits to supporting Mekong countries in accessing COVID-19 vaccine: President Moon
- Speech by Party General Secretary and State President Nguyễn Phú Trọng on CPV's 90th Anniversary
- Gov’t Inspectorate pinpoints land management violations in Khanh Hoa
- NA to reconsider investment plans of two expressway sub-projects
Việt Nam proposes reviewing progress towards lifting sanctions against South Sudan have 603 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at September 16, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.