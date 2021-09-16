Việt Nam proposes reviewing progress towards lifting sanctions against South Sudan

South Sudan national army soldiers patrolling the town of Bentiu. — AFP/VNA Photo

NEW YORK — Ambassador Phạm Hải Anh, Deputy Permanent Representative of Việt Nam to the United Nations (UN), has underlined the importance of reviewing criteria under Resolution 2577 of the UN Security Council, towards lifting sanctions against South Sudan.

Speaking at a meeting of the UNSC on South Sudan and operations of the UN Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) in the country on September 15, Ambassador Anh urged parties involved in South Sudan to continue promoting the transitional process towards elections in line with the 2018 peace agreement, including ensuring the participation of women.

He called on the government of South Sudan to take effective measures to address violence among communities, including the settlement of root causes of problems through dialogue and trust building, while protecting staff and humanitarian facilities in the country.

The ambassador spoke highly of the role played by UNMISS, neighbouring countries and regional organisations in promoting the peace process and development in South Sudan, while affirming that Việt Nam will continue to support the work of UNMISS, including through the deployment of female peacekeepers.

He emphasised that as chairman of the UNSC’s committee concerning South Sudan, Việt Nam will promote cooperation between the African country and relevant parties to ensure the implementation of the UNSC's related resolutions, including increasing the committee’s field visits.

At another meeting of the UNSC on the humanitarian situation in Syria the same day, the Vietnamese diplomat showed his concern about difficult humanitarian situation facing over 13 million people in Syria due to security instability and economic crisis, as well as difficulties in accessing clean water and healthcare services, and the complicated developments of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He stressed the need to promote safe and unhindered humanitarian access to meet the need of Syrian people, while the parties’ agreement to conduct a new form of transportation to the Northwest region and emphasising the need to maintain uninterrupted cooperation and support for Syria.

The same day, the UNSC adopted documents on Libya and the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD). Resolution 2595 on Libya decides to extend the mandate of UNSMIL till September 30, 2021. Meanwhile, the presidential statement on GERD acknowledges the Declaration of Principles between parties concerned on GERD, and spotlights the intermediary role of the African Union (AU) member countries in the trilateral negotiation process. — VNS