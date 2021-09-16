Việt Nam News documentary wins further international acclaim

HÀ NỘI — Hot on the heels of winning selection at an international film festival, a documentary produced by Việt Nam News has been chosen to feature at not one, but three more global movie events.
“One year on – The Essex lorry tragedy” was made by the newspaper's multimedia department, and tells the stories of families who lost loved ones in the lorry container tragedy in England in 2019.
Earlier this month, the 30-minute documentary was selected for screening at the Pune International Film Festival in Maharashtra, India.
Now it has received further accolades, chosen to feature at the Druk International Film Festival in Bhutan, the Virgin Spring Cinefest in India and the World Film Carnival in Singapore.
Executive producer, Paul Kennedy, said: "When I learned the hard work of our multimedia team had been rewarded with selection at an international film festival, it was an extremely proud day in my career.
"To then get chosen for not one, but three more, is just mindboggling. It's a great day for Việt Nam News in general, and our multimedia team in particular."
Earlier this year, the documentary also received special praise from the Asia South East Short Film Festival.
Paul added: "Once again, it has to be stated that none of this would have been possible without the cooperation of the grieving families that agreed to be interviewed for the production.
"Without their honesty and bravery, none of this would have ever been possible. The accolades we have received are really on their behalf." VNS
