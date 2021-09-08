Việt Nam lost but did good job: coach Park

Football
HÀ NỘI — Coach Park Hang-seo said he regretted Việt Nam’s 1-0 loss to Australia in Hà Nội on Tuesday, but based on the performance the sides were nearly the same quality.
Rhyan Grant's first-half header near the end of the first half proved enough to see off Việt Nam at the Mỹ Đình Stadium during the World Cup qualifier.
Earlier, Việt Nam were denied a penalty when midfielder Nguyễn Phong Hồng Duy’s shot hit defender Ryhan Grant’s arm. VAR was called upon but referee Abdulrahman Ibrahim Al-Jassim decided it was not a spot kick.
“It is the first time that Việt Nam are taking part in the third-round qualifier of a World Cup. Their rivals are all leading continental teams. Vietnamese players performed really well and strictly followed our tactics. In terms of technique, there is no big gap between Việt Nam and Australia, though we are smaller than them physically,” Park said in the post-match briefing.
“About the goal loss, if my defender chose a better position in that situation, Việt Nam would not concede that goal. I feel regret about this loss.”
Park also spoke about the denied penalty for the hosts, saying: “The referee watched VAR. He maybe thought that the defender did not intend to touch the ball. I respect his decision.”
Speaking with reporters after the match, skipper Quế Ngọc Hải hailed Việt Nam’s spirit and effort against familiar World Cup participants Australia.
“We have done all we can. We worked hard and played our best this month. But they are really strong. I am proud of my team and teammates,” he said.
Australia coach Graham Arnold said Việt Nam were a tough rival who created a lot of difficulties for his team. He said he was pleased with three points and Australia still had many things to do in the coming games.
The Vietnamese players will be released for one week before they return for training on September 18 for two matches, against China on October 7 and Oman five days later.
Park expects his favourite striker Nguyễn Công Phượng will join with teammates after welcoming his baby last month.
But one of his defenders Nguyễn Thành Trung might be absent as he has a torn thigh, which will take weeks to recover.
Currently in Group B, Australia are on top with six points, followed by Saudi Arabia then Oman.
Việt Nam are in fifth, one place above China. VNS
- Lothar Matthaus: Jurgen Klopp has done a good job at Liverpool given how tough the Premier League is
- Kirrie coach helps steer team GB to record medal haul at Winter Olympics
- Bracknell Bees player-coach Scott Spearing believes side have turned a corner after Swindon Wildcats victory
- Coach Kear happy to work Bulls hard
- Backs coach sings Shillcock's praises as Warriors look to push on without Lance
- Queens Park Rangers: Ian Holloway hails professional display from QPR in win over Bolton Wanderers
- Casement Park: GAA declines to specify safety certificate capacity
- 21 job-seekers 'Step' into roles at Grant Thornton
- Fermanagh beat Wicklow in scrappy Brewster Park encounter
- Dewsbury coach Kelly eyes second chance in Super League
- Dewsbury Rams coach Kelly eyes second chance in Super League
- Kevin Thomson on why he became a coach at Rangers, not Hibs
- Queens Park Rangers: Ian Holloway rues poor defending from QPR in defeat to Middlesbrough
- Zinedine Zidane admits Real Madrid job ‘extremely tiring’
- England coach Bayliss backs Farbrace to make step up from deputy
- Carl Frampton backs coach Jamie Moore to give him right advice in Nonito Donaire rumble
- Roy Hodgson set to make return to football with Crystal Palace, but is ex-England boss the right man for the Selhurst Park job?
- Gymnastics club couple told to repay £10,000 lost in burglary
- Video: England head coach Eddie Jones on video making derogatory remarks about Ireland and Wales
- Gravity of Leeds United’s situation is not lost on disgruntled fans – YEP Jury
Việt Nam lost but did good job: coach Park have 692 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at September 8, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.