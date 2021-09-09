Việt Nam logs 12,420 new COVID-19 infections on Thursday, 272 more deaths

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam recorded 12,420 new COVID-19 infections on Thursday and 272 more deaths.
It brings the national total to 576,096 cases and 14,470 fatalities.
But there were a further 12,523 COVID-19 patients given the all-clear, bringing the total number of recoveries to 338,170.
The capital city of Hà Nội recorded just 35 new transmissions.
New infections were found in HCM City (5,549), Bình Dương (4,531), Đồng Nai (880), Long An (412), Tây Ninh (161), Kiên Giang (135), Tiền Giang (115), Khánh Hòa (77), Đắk Lắk (61), Cần Thơ (53), Quảng Bình (50), Bình Thuận (44), Đồng Tháp (41), Đà Nẵng (35), Hà Nội (35), Bình Định (29), An Giang (28), Bình Phước (20), Đắk Nông (19), Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu (16), Thanh Hóa (15), Phú Yên (15), Bến Tre (12), Bạc Liêu (12), Quảng Nam (10), Sóc Trăng (9), Nghệ An (8 ), Gia Lai (7), Quảng Ngãi (6), Hưng Yên (4), Cà Mau (4), Bắc Ninh (2), Trà Vinh (1), Quảng Trị (1), Ninh Thuận (1) and Bắc Giang (1).
On average, in the last seven days, Việt Nam reported around 12,750 new cases daily.
In the last 24 hours, the national caseload reduced by 264 with a decrease of 1,759 in HCM City. However, Bình Dương Province's infections increased 1,359, Đồng Nai up 66 cases and Long An up 40.
Five localities with highest infections in Việt Nam are HCM City (278,703), Bình Dương (146,296), Đồng Nai (32,059), Long An (27,216) and Tiền Giang (11,274).
There are currently 6,417 people in a serious condition, with 35 requiring life support, according to the health ministry.
HCM City and Bình Dương reported the highest number of COVID-19 relating deaths with 203 and 40, respectively.
More than 24.7 million people have been vaccinated, with almost 4.2 million fully vaccinated. — VNS
