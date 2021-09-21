Việt Nam in Group B of AFF Cup 2020

Football
HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam have discovered who they will face as they begin their defence of the AFF Cup.
They have been drawn in Group B and will play Malaysia, Indonesia, Cambodia and Laos after the draw was made by the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) in Singapore yesterday.
Group A consists of Thailand, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore and Brunei or Timor Leste.
The play-off match for the final place between Timor Leste and Brunei will take place on December 1. The draw saw Timor Leste confirmed as the away team in the one-off game.
Last year, the AFF decided to postpone the AFF Cup 2020 due to the spread of COVID-19 but now it is rescheduled to be held from December 5, 2021 to January 1, 2022.
Currently, the AFF is still actively working with member federations and co-operative units to decide on a neutral venue for the tournament.
Khiev Sameth, AFF's chairman said at the draw it is a special event for all. This is the time when people overcome the coronavirus pandemic and bring to the audience impressive performances of the players, he said.
The event will offer good matches, but it also must ensure the health of the players and participants in the event.
In the group stage, the first and second-placed teams in each group will advance to two-legged semi-finals.
The two winners of the semi-finals will compete in the first leg's on December 29, 2021 and the second leg's on January 1, 2022.
In the 2018 tournament, Thailand were the defending champions, but lost to Malaysia in the semi-finals.
Việt Nam won the tournament after a 3–2 victory over two legs in the final against Malaysia to secure their second title.
Nguyễn Quang Hải was voted player of the tournament, his three goals helped lift the trophy.
In the first leg of the final, Việt Nam drew 2-2 with Malaysia at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium, Kuala Lumpur.
In the return leg at the Mỹ Đình National Stadium a six minute strike from Nguyễn Anh Đức was enough to secure the victory. VNS
- Vietnam promoted to Davis Cup’s Group II
- Vietnam secure second win at Davis Cup
- Hoang Nam in India for Futures tennis events
- Vietnamese tennis team start Davis Cup with two winning games
- Davis Cup Group III opens, 9 teams competing
- President of ITF confirms new Davis Cup model will retain home and away ties
- Melbourne Cup 2013: Live updates, results and blog
- Toronto, Montreal, Edmonton included in North American 2026 World Cup bid
- WORLD CUP: Time for Deschamps' talented France to win trophy
- France World Cup 2018 squad: Latest player news and injury information
- Sardar Singh returns in India hockey team as skipper for Sultan Azlan Shah Cup
- The best way to change CONCACAF World Cup qualifying and make everyone (kind of) happy
- Belgium awaits UEFA move on Brussels stadium for Euro 2020
- CONCACAF president: Expanded World Cup boosts region’s chances to host
- Italy coach Ventura signs new contract until 2020
- LeBron James leads USA national team pool ahead of 2020 Olympics
- LeBron, Curry leads USA national team pool ahead of 2019 FIBA World Cup and 2020 Olympics
- U.S., Mexico and Canada ask FIFA to expedite 2026 World Cup decision with approval by next year
- JDT relishing chance to face new teams in the 2018 AFC Cup
- County Championship may switch to three conference format from 2020
Việt Nam in Group B of AFF Cup 2020 have 566 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at September 21, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.