Việt Nam important partner of Russia in Asia-Pacific: legislator

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam, the only country that President Vladimir Putin has visited five times, is an important and close partner of Russia in the Asia-Pacific, said Konstantin Kosachev, Deputy Speaker of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of Russia.
Kosachev made the statement during a meeting with Vietnamese Minister of Foreign Affairs Bùi Thanh Sơn, who is on his official trip to the nation, on Monday.
At the function, both officials expressed their delight at developments in the Việt Nam-Russia relations across all sectors and channels, including the parliamentary channel.
Despite COVID-19, the Vietnamese National Assembly and the Russian Federation Council have sustained their ties via online exchanges, most recently, talks between National Assembly Chairman Vương Đình Huệ and Chairperson of the Federation Council Valentina Matvienko. The sides have also worked closely at regional and international forums such as the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) and the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA).
Kosachev aid the Russian upper house backed the boosting of the Việt Nam-Russia comprehensive strategic partnership in all spheres, as well as cooperation in accelerating the ratification and implementation of deals between the nations.
He appreciated Việt Nam's aid of 50,000 face masks for the Federation Council when the pandemic broke out in early 2020 and Russia faced difficulties in producing the masks.
He vowed to do his best to speed up the supply of the Sputnik V vaccine for Việt Nam. The official also thanked Việt Nam for making the Russian language a subject in high schools from 2022, considering it a good premise for increasing the number of Vietnamese students in Russia in the future.
For his part, Sơn affirmed the bilateral parliamentary cooperation, particularly the friendship between parliamentarian groups that plays a significant role in deepening the countries' comprehensive strategic partnership.
He said the Federal Council actively supported collaboration between Vietnamese and Russian localities, with relations established and expanded toward practical outcomes. Sơn asked the council to further such assistance and back the nations' people-to-people exchange.
On the occasion, the diplomat proposed the council raise its voice so that Russia prioritises vaccine supply and technological transfer to Việt Nam and support Vietnamese expatriates in the country in the context of COVID-19.
Also on Monday, Sơn visited the military attaché agency of Việt Nam in Moscow and held a meeting with the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF).
He appreciated the RDIF's approval to transfer biological products to Việt Nam so that VABIOTECH could successfully produce first Sputnik V vaccine batch in Việt Nam.
RDIF CEO Kirill Dmitriev said the organisation was committed to facilitate delivery of vaccines to Việt Nam, as well as aid Việt Nam's production of the Sputnik V not just to meet domestic demands but also to export to other countries in the region.
Earlier, he laid flowers at the Hồ Chí Minh monument in Moscow, visited the monument of unknown martyrs, and met representatives of the Vietnamese community in Russia and staff of the Vietnam Embassy in Russia. — VNS
- Viet Nam needs more reforms: VCCI
- Viet Nam remains a top destination for cross-border investment
- Grab to pour additional $500m into Viet Nam on favourable business conditions
- Việt Nam remains a top destination for cross-border investment
- Football for Friendship 2018 kick-starts in Việt Nam
- Large FDI inflows to make Việt Nam among APAC's fastest growing economies
- Việt Nam needs more reforms: VCCI
- US committed to supporting a prosperous, independent Việt Nam
- Việt Nam wants WHO’s support to better healthcare system: Deputy PM
- Japan to import Vietnamese lychees
- Deputy PM hails Gazprom’s investment expansion plans in Việt Nam
- Top legislator extends Christmas greetings to Hanoi Archdiocese
- China, Russia press UN to ease N.Korea sanctions
- B+H partners with Surbana Jurong
- Financing the future we need: Building a resilient, inclusive and climate-just Asia
- U.S. Congress pressures Trump to renew Russia arms control pact
- Local sugar firms concerned by reduced import tariffs under ATIGA
- Britain to bolster spy defenses against Russia and China after 2018 chemical attack
- Russia and China Seek No 'Military Alliance,' Instead A 'Strategic Partnership' of the Most Powerful Kind
- Russia to go ahead with gas pipe project despite U.S. sanctions
Việt Nam important partner of Russia in Asia-Pacific: legislator have 766 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at September 28, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.