Việt Nam hopes to receive more US support in COVID-19 combat: PM

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính called on the US to continue helping Việt Nam in COVID-19 prevention and control through suitable forms, especially in implementing the vaccine strategy.

The Government leader made the suggestion at a reception for Chargé d’Affaires of the US Embassy in Việt Nam Christopher Klein and representatives from US firms and investors that are running global supply chains in Việt Nam.

The meeting was connected to sites in HCM City, Bình Dương and Đồng Nai provinces in the southern region, which is under strict social distancing measures due to severe COVID-19 outbreaks, and the US.

Việt Nam wants to further promote the comprehensive partnership with the US, he said, expressing his thanks to the US government and people for their donations of vaccines and medical supplies to Việt Nam in the pandemic fight.

Given difficulties facing enterprises amid the pandemic, PM Chính said a special working group of the Prime Minister has been established, with the task of removing obstacles for businesses and people.

A resolution on assistance to businesses in the face of the pandemic will also be issued next week, he said, adding that the Vietnamese government has studied a plan on economic recovery and adaptation amid COVID-19.

Representatives of several US firms briefed PM Chính on their operations in Việt Nam, and raised proposals related to maintaining supply chains, transporting goods, organising production activities, granting work permits, domestic movement of experts, access to vaccine sources and administrative reforms.

They spoke highly of Việt Nam's strategies and measures to combat the pandemic while maintaining production and circulation of goods, saying they will make efforts to observe the measures.

PM Chính asked ministries, agencies and localities to take measures to assist businesses and investors, particularly foreign firms, in this difficult period to ensure safe, smooth production and supply chains.

He affirmed Việt Nam's aim of vaccinating employees soon and that the country is working hard to realise the vaccine strategy.

The Vietnamese government will double efforts to handle the proposals made by US businesses and stays ready to satisfy them within its capacity, PM Chính said, emphasising that what has been done must be done better.

PM Chính also asked the Chargé d’Affaires and US businesses to boost closer coordination with Vietnamese ministries, sectors and localities so as to effectively implement pandemic containment measures, maintain production activities, ensure social welfare for workers and facilitate Vietnamese businesses’ investment in the US.

Klein and representatives of the US businesses showed their desire to continue to further step up investment and business activities in Việt Nam, and believed that with the joint efforts of the governments, businesses and people of both nations, Việt Nam and the US will overcome difficulties caused by the pandemic soon.

They also expressed their confidence that the comprehensive partnership between the two countries will grow and flourish in a more substantive and effective manner across fields, in which economic and trade ties will remain an important pillar. — VNS