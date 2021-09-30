HÀ NỘI — The General Department of Việt Nam Customs reported Việt Nam exported over 15 million medical masks of all kinds during August, up 24.8 per cent compared to the same period in 2020.
The masks were shipped abroad by 12 businesses.
In the first eight months of the year, domestic enterprises have exported over 305.6 million medical masks of all kinds, with January seeing a record high of 64.7 million masks.
The number of enterprises engaging in medical equipment export has also significantly dropped, from over 100 to only 12 at present, due to increasing orders for traditional products.
In addition, some countries are gradually getting coronavirus under control thanks to the speeding up of inoculation drives. — VNS
- Viet Nam, US investigate $4b aluminum origin fraud
- Viet Nam ready to catch up with Industry 4.0, says expert
- Việt Nam, US investigate $4b aluminum origin fraud
- Vietnamese star Sơn Tùng M-TP to host Việt Nam tour
- Việt Nam ready to catch up with Industry 4.0, says expert
- Canada will be potential market for Vietnamese export garments
- Việt Nam rushes to improve elderly healthcare
- Thailand's exports up 10.3 percent in February
- Vinh Phuc welcomes over 15.5 million tourists in three years
- Indonesia's Trade Deficit Narrows in August, But Larger Than Expected
- Indonesia books US$1.02 billion trade deficit in August
- Người đàn ông Việt Nam bị tù 15 năm vì đâm chết người ở Đài Bắc
- More than 1.5 million South Korean travel to Vietnam in first eight months 2017
- ‘Made in Vietnam' export boom defies Trump's trade threats
- Cutting through the gloom in export prospects
- Shippers see 9%rise in exports
- Korean medical team arrives in Laos to assist flood recovery
- Singapore manufacturing output down 8% in August
- Philippines targets $36 million export sales in world’s biggest food exhibit
- Thailand continues 18 month growth spurt as exports rise 6.7 per cent
Việt Nam exports over 15 million medical masks in August have 308 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at September 30, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.