Việt Nam exports over 15 million medical masks in August

In the first eight months of the year, domestic enterprises have exported over 305.6 million medical masks of all kinds. — Photo VGP

HÀ NỘI — The General Department of Việt Nam Customs reported Việt Nam exported over 15 million medical masks of all kinds during August, up 24.8 per cent compared to the same period in 2020.

The masks were shipped abroad by 12 businesses.

In the first eight months of the year, domestic enterprises have exported over 305.6 million medical masks of all kinds, with January seeing a record high of 64.7 million masks.

The number of enterprises engaging in medical equipment export has also significantly dropped, from over 100 to only 12 at present, due to increasing orders for traditional products.

In addition, some countries are gradually getting coronavirus under control thanks to the speeding up of inoculation drives. — VNS