Việt Nam elected to UPU Postal Operations Council for the first time

HÀ NỘI — The 27th Congress of the Universal Postal Union (UPU) was held in Abidjan city of Ivory Coast from August 9-27 in both in-person and online formats, during which Việt Nam was elected as a member of the UPU Postal Operations Council (POC).

Ambassador Lê Thị Tuyết Mai, Permanent Representative of Việt Nam to the UN, the World Trade Organisation, and other international organisations in Geneva, who directly attended the event, said Việt Nam ran for the seat at and was elected to the office for the first time.

This is a very fierce competition as only 48 countries are elected to the council, and South Asia and Oceania are always regions with strongest competition.

Việt Nam's running for the seat once again affirmed the country's commitment to being ready to join and contribute to the promotion of multilateral co-operation on issues of shared concern of the international community, she said.

According to Deputy Foreign Minister Đặng Hoàng Giang, Việt Nam's election for the 2022-25 tenure has a significant meaning, opening up new opportunities for the country.

Postal sector is an important part of the economy in each country as well as the global economy, helping ensure the smooth circulation of goods and services, especially amid the situation of COVID-19. The UPU has become one of the major agencies of the United Nations that have the participation of all UN members, Giang noted.

Officially joining the UPU in 1976, Việt Nam has been affirming its role and position in the global postal community through four terms of actively engaging in UPU's activities as a member of the Council of Administration (CA).

Right after being elected to the council, Việt Nam was also elected as the President of the Committee on Postal Financial Services, one of the four committees of the council. To fulfill its tasks, Việt Nam, especially the Vietnam Post, will have to make preparations in both personnel and resources to contribute to the council.

Giang said that Việt Nam's election as a member of the council is a great success of the Vietnamese postal sector in international integration, showing the role and position of Việt Nam in the world arena.

He held that the success manifests the joint efforts of ministries and sectors in international integration and implementation of multilateral external relations, as well as Việt Nam's willingness and ability to contribute to common jobs of the world.

This is a model for the co-ordination and co-operation among ministries and agencies in external relations, the official affirmed.

He expressed belief that following this success, the postal and other sectors will continue to show strong performance in international integration, thus contributing to the national economic development and international integration as well as the common work of the international community. — VNS