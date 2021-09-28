Việt Nam, China share experience in Party building

A virtual symposium on sharing Party building experience between the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) and the Communist Party of China (CPC) was held on Tuesday. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — The Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) and the Communist Party of China (CPC) exchanged experience in Party building and leading national development at a symposium on Tuesday.

The event was co-organised by the Hồ Chí Minh National Academy of Politics (HCMA), and the Central Party School of the CPC, both in-person and online formats.

At the symposium, deputy foreign minister Lê Hoài Trung, head of the CPV Central Committee's Commission for External Relations and Song Tao, head of the International Liaison Department of the CPC Central Committee, emphasised the friendship, comradeship and fraternity between the two Parties.

Both sides expressed their wish to deepen cooperation and exchanges pragmatically and effectively across spheres, intensify political trust, and further advance the bilateral comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership in a healthy, stable and sustainable manner, bringing practical interests to people of the two countries and contributing to peace, stability, cooperation and development in the region and the world at large.

Nguyễn Xuân Thắng, Politburo member, President of the HCMA and Chairman of the Central Theory Council, congratulated the CPC on the achievements it has recorded over the past 100 years.

The official expressed his belief that under the leadership of the CPC led by General Secretary of the CPC Central Committee and President Xi Jinping, the Chinese people will reap greater achievements.

Chen Xi, a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, Secretary of the CPC Central Committee's Secretariat, head of the CPC Central Committee's Organisation Department, and President of the Chinese school, reviewed the development of the Chinese Party over the past century.

He stressed the view on strengthening the traditional friendship as well as the prospect of the bilateral comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership between the two Parties and States.

On this occasion, the HCMA and the Chinese school signed a memorandum of understanding on cooperation in the future. — VNS