Việt Nam calls for restraint, negotiations to solve Israel-Palestine conflict

Nguyễn Phương Trà, Deputy Permanent Representative of Việt Nam to the UN, expressed her concern about escalating violence recently in the region with an increasing number of casualties. — THX Photo

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam called on parties involved to exercise maximum restraint; protect civilians, especially women and children; and focus on dialogues and negotiations, during a meeting of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on Monday regarding the situation in the Middle East, including Palestine.

Nguyễn Phương Trà, Deputy Permanent Representative of Việt Nam to the UN, expressed her concern about escalating violence recently in the region with an increasing number of casualties.

She also expressed her concern about Israel's plan on expanding settlements in the West Bank, affirming that such activity runs counter to the international law and UN resolutions.

Việt Nam reiterated its support for the just struggle of Palestinian people and the two-state solution, including the establishment of an independent State of Palestine alongside the State of Israel with safe borders recognised by the international community and based on the pre-1967 borders.

Việt Nam urged relevant sides to ensure facilitating humanitarian aid activities in Gaza, and allow frequent goods transport via border gates between Gaza and other regions, thereby serving the economic reconstruction and development in the area.

At the meeting, UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace process Tor Wennesland told the UNSC that the number of Palestinians who were killed or wounded during clashes with Israeli forces had been rising.

In the past month, clashes, attacks, search and arrest operations and other incidents by the Israeli side resulted in the death of nine Palestinian civilians and injuries to over 280 Palestinians.

The UN Special Coordinator urged the concerned parties to put an end to violence and take measures to protect civilians, especially children. — VNS