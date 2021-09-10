Việt Nam, Belgium agree to bolster bilateral relations

BRUSSELS — National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vương Đình Huệ met with Belgian Deputy Prime Minister Pierre-Yves Dermagne in Brussels on September 9, during which they agreed to further develop the bilateral relations and strengthen strategic coordination in ASEAN and the Asia-Europe Meeting (ASEM).
Pierre-Yves Dermagne congratulated the Vietnamese legislative leader on his fruitful meetings with the European Commission (EC) and the European Parliament (EP), especially the signing of a series of contracts and agreements during business forums and seminars.
He thanked the Vietnamese top legislator for meeting leaders of many leading Belgian businesses to develop bilateral cooperation, especially in economics, trade and investment.
Noting that this is his first visit to Europe as the Chairman of the Vietnamese NA, Huệ said the trip will enhance Việt Nam's comprehensive collaboration with the EU and its member states.
He stated that Việt Nam attaches great importance to developing cooperation with Belgium – an important member of the EU – and wishes to strengthen the ties in all fields and via various channels.
Huệ proposed the two sides maintain successful cooperation at the UN Security Council and UN agencies, and support the early ratification of the EU-Việt Nam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA), which is expected to help promote investment, and create favourable conditions for enterprises to exploit cooperation potential in the fields of energy, renewable energy, and seaports. — VNS
