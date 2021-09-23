Việt Nam-based NFT game project raises US$1.7 million

HÀ NỘI — HeroVerse, a Việt Nam-based NFT game project built on blockchain technology, has successfully raised US$1.7 million from leading blockchain and NFT investment funds including DaoMaker, x21, AU21 Capital, Raptor Capital and IceTea Labs.
Developed by Hiker Studio, the game is built on combining the match-three puzzle (connecting similar items to score points) and role-playing game (RPG). These two factors ensure that the game is easy to play and suitable for many players, while still ensuring an attractive tactical element.
Nguyễn Tuấn Huy, Founder and CEO of Hiker Studio, said HeroVerse is one of the few NFT games with beautiful graphic design, with each character (hero) designed in 2D and 3D.
Tạ Sơn Tùng (featured on Forbes 30 Under 30), a Business Advisor at HeroVerse, said: "HeroVerse inherits the advantage of the long-standing Match-3 puzzle genre, which saw $6.8 billion in revenue in 2020. Meanwhile, the NFT Game market is attractive as the total transaction value continuously increases and is expected to grow further."
Heroverse is expected to launch Initial DEX Offering (IDO) on two leading platforms – Red Kite and GameFi. The IDO will start on September 23. HeroVerse is expected to follow the success of Axie Infinity.
Earlier in mid-May 2021, Sky Mavis, “father” of the game Axie Infinity, announced that it had raised $7.5 million in a Series A funding round, led by Libertus Capital, a British venture capital fund.
Statistics showed that the total value of NFT transactions on Blockchain platforms increased sharply, reaching $1.23 billion and $1.24 billion in the first and second quarters of 2021. The total market capitalisation of NTF Games reached $7.63 billion in 2021, a sudden increase of 2,300 per cent compared to 2017. — VNS
