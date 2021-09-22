Việt Nam always supports UN’s central role: President

President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc writes in the memorial book. — VNA/VNS Photo Thống Nhất

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam values and supports the central role of the United Nations (UN) in the global governance system to respond to today’s common challenges and wishes to promote all-round cooperation with the organisation, President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc has said.

President Phúc made the statement during his separate meetings with President of the UN General Assembly Abdulla Shahid and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in New York on September 21.

He told the two UN leaders that Việt Nam is exerting utmost efforts in the fight against COVID-19, and putting the safety and health of the people first. He asked the UN to continue supporting Việt Nam during this difficult time, especially in the vaccination drive.

Phúc highlighted that Việt Nam has always made effective contributions to the common work of the UN, including taking on the role of a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council for the 2020-2021 term, participating in peacekeeping operations, implementing the Sustainable Development Goals and the Paris Agreement on Climate Change, participating in elections to UN organisations and contributing to reform efforts to improve performance of the organisation.

Discussing regional and international issues, the two sides emphasised the need to continue strengthening multilateralism with the UN playing a central role, and speeding up the implementation of the 2030 Agenda on Sustainable Development, and the Paris Agreement on climate change.

They agreed to strengthen cooperation between the UN and ASEAN, promote ASEAN’s central role in solving regional issues, and support efforts of the bloc and relevant countries in maintaining peace and stability in the region, upholding respect for international law, especially the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea.

The UN leaders said that they are impressed by Việt Nam’s socio-economic development achievements and appreciated the country's increasing role and position in the region and in the international arena. They spoke highly of Việt Nam’s active, responsible and effective contributions to the UN’s common work, especially as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council as well as in joining UN peacekeeping missions, and implementing sustainable development goals and climate goals.

The UN Secretary-General affirmed that the organisation will continue to pay attention to and support Việt Nam’s response to the pandemic, and always stand side-by-side and assist the country in post-pandemic socio-economic recovery and development.

He also expressed his wish that Việt Nam will contribute more to climate change response efforts, especially raising its commitments to reducing greenhouse gas emissions towards the COP26 Conference in November 2021 in Glasgow. — VNS