VGCL proposes to spend US$3.9 billion to support COVID-19 affected labourers

HÀ NỘI — The Vietnam General Confederation of Labour (VGCL) has proposed spending up to VNĐ89 trillion (US$3.91 billion) from the unemployment insurance fund to support labourers strongly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Chairman of the VGCL Nguyễn Đình Khang said the confederation would propose the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs consider using the surplus unemployment insurance fund to ease financial difficulties for labourers during the fourth COVID-19 outbreak.
Those who have been participating in the unemployment insurance policy for at least six months would be eligible for financial support.
Figures from the VGCL showed that more than 1.16 million labourers have benefited from the Government's support package worth VNĐ26 trillion (US$1.13 billion) from July 8.
Meanwhile, more than two million labourers have lost their jobs or have taken unpaid leave since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in April.
Khang said the policies to give training courses for labourers were infeasible and not effective as expected as the majority of enterprises were struggling to maintain production activities and did not have time to develop training plans.
These policies were impractical when many localities were implementing strict social distancing regulations following the Government's Directive 16.
The principle of the Unemployment Insurance Fund as well as other short-term funds, according to the VGCL, was that employees who contributed to the fund would be entitled to get support when they lost their jobs, had their contract suspended or took unpaid leave.
On September 9, the Government assigned the Ministry of Labour, War Invalids and Social Affairs and relevant ministries to submit to the National Assembly Standing Committee and competent authorities the policies of using the Social Insurance Fund to support COVID-19 affected labourers and businesses. This task must be completed this month.
The Government also proposed the VGCL consider exempting union fees in the 2021-2022 period for labourers at enterprises affected by the pandemic.
The Government’s report showed that the spending of the Unemployment Insurance Fund in 2020 has increased by nearly 50 per cent over the same period last year with a total payment of VNĐ18.8 trillion ($827.8 million).
By the end of 2020, this fund still had a balance of more than VNĐ89 trillion. — VNS
- Free-spending federal budget contains measures to boost women in the workforce, Indigenous services and science funding
- Tony Benn, veteran Labour politician, dies aged 88
- Trump proposes $15 b spending cuts, targets children's health program
- Spending cuts – the fightback begins
- Billionaire Dan Gilbert has already bet $5.6 billion on Detroit’s future, but money can’t solve his biggest challenge
- China to keep hitting back at US over trade, to boost government spending: Finance Minister Liu Kun
- Here’s 5 ways Singapore’s massive Budget 2019 announcements will affect working millennials
- Here are 5 ways Singapore’s massive Budget 2019 announcements will affect working millennials
- What's new in business news: June 19, 2015
- EU proposes jump in crisis funding as US steps back-document
- How to spend P8.4 trillion
- Trump to provide US$12 billion in aid to farmers to ease trade pain
- EU readies 55-billion-euro plan to help reforms, investments
- NEWSPAPERS, MAGAZINES LOSE OUT IN AD SPENDING
- Hong Kong government pledges to spend more to diversify economy, save jobs
- Majority of Canadians support a ‘Green New Deal,’ poll finds
- What's new in business news: November 19, 2013
- New ECB chief Lagarde criticises Germany for low spending
- Melrose wins UK engineer GKN with US$11 billion hostile bid
- House realigns P52-billion ‘pork barrel’ in 2019 budget
VGCL proposes to spend US$3.9 billion to support COVID-19 affected labourers have 581 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at September 16, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.