Vehicle owners’ QR identification certificates to be granted by Directorate for Roads of Việt Nam

HCM CITY — The QR code identification certificates needed for vehicles in HCM City transporting goods, experts and workers will be granted by the Directorate for Roads of Việt Nam from Wednesday (September 1).
Previously, the QR certificates were granted by the HCM City Transport Department.
Units and owners of vehicles transporting goods can register and automatically receive their online QR code identification certificate via the Directorate for Roads of Việt Nam at https://vantai.drvn.gov.vn.
Vehicles carrying experts and workers who do not have QR code identification certificates must have at least one person in the vehicle with a travel permit. All people in the vehicle must have documents to prove they work in the same office or business.
All drivers and people in the vehicles have to make a health declaration at https://suckhoe.dancuquocgia.gov.vn. This should be done before they reach pandemic checkpoints.
The decision was made to prevent violations related to the issuing of certificates, and to ensure traffic control and pandemic prevention and control during the current stay-at-home order period.
For more information, contact phone number 0988.205.533 or email [email protected] — VNS
