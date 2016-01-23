The US’s Montana University has organized a three-week fact-finding trip to the eastern region of Vietnam for 20 students who study the environment, to give them an opportunity to learn about the climate, nature, and the lives of people in this part of Vietnam. During the trip to different localities such as Soc Trang, Bac Lieu, Kien Giang, and An Giang, the participants were surprised to see animal species that they have never seen with their own eyes before.

Prof. Dan Spencer from the university said that this is the fourth time he has chosen the eastern region for his students to explore because the region is home to various kinds of fish, creatures, and insects that could not be seen anywhere else.

Many students also showed their excitement to learn about customs and daily activities of people in the region. They were provided with fishing techniques and learnt how to hang mosquito nets to prevent malaria.

Antonio Morsette said that he was impressed by Vietnamese people’s hospitality and honesty, especially the way that Vietnamese people hold ceremonies to commemorate the deceased. He added that people in his hometown in Chippewa-Cree have the same beautiful custom and young people like him should preserve it.

They visited effective cultivation models in the region, areas strongly affected by climate change and learnt about melaleuca and mangrove trees in U Minh Thuong and endangered animals.

He added that the university planned to work with universities in the Mekong River Delta to organize programs to assist people in the region in coping with climate change.

Student Ransome Probert shared his future plan to return to Vietnam to organize voluntary activities to contribute to raising Vietnamese people’s awareness of environmental protection.

Source: TuoitreTranslated by Tran Hoai

US students learn about Vietnam’s environment have 478 words, post on at January 23, 2016. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.