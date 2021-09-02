Unique Tet trays showcase national delicacies made from clay

Trays featuring food from the country’s three regions and various offerings for the Lunar New Year festival, known locally as Tet, have been vividly created using clay by an artisan in Ho Chi Minh City.
|Nguyen Tan Dat from District 3 in Ho Chi Minh City says he has spent more than a month completing collections of Tet trays.
|Traditional Tet offerings from northern localities include Banh Chung (a sticky rice cake), thịt đông (pork jelly), dưa hành (pickled onions), giò nạc (boiled lean pork sausage), and boiled chicken.
|Unlike northerners, people in the central region prefer displaying few items such as nem chua (fermented pork roll), boiled pork and tré (a combination of sliced boiled pig ears and beef, pepper, salt, minced garlic and powdered grilled rice) on the tray. However, a boiled chicken is more popular these days.
|Thit kho (simmered pork) is a typical southern delicacy each Tet.
|Like Banh Chung in the north, Banh Tet (cylindric glutinous rice cake) is a specialty in the south.
|A tray featuring a variety of traditional food items is said to bring both prosperity and good fortune to a family in the New Year.
|Xoi gac (steamed momordica glutinous rice) and Banh Chung are among the favourite dishes that can be enjoyed during special occasions, such as Tet.
|Making these food items requires skills and a meticulous eye for detail.
|Dat says that he hopes to preserve the country’s traditional culture for young generations through this clay collection.
|
VOV/PLO
2021 Tet: clay-made dishes, giant Mexican yams
The dishes on Vietnamese people’s offering trays for Tet days made of clay have attracted buyers. Many original products have been created to celebrate the nation’s traditional Tet.
Traditional Vietnamese dishes are made from clay
Miniature models, including bowls of Pho, noodle soup, and bread, have gone on sale at a souvenir shop in Hanoi, proving to be popular among visitors due to their production from clay by a young girl.
