UNESCO recognizes Vietnam’s two biosphere reserves

They were voted during a session of the International Coordinating Council of the Man and the Biosphere Program (CIC-MAB) in Nigeria from September 13 to 17.

With the recognition, Vietnam now has 11 biosphere reserves, becoming the country with the second largest number of biosphere reserves in Southeast Asia, behind Indonesia.

UNESCO’s recognition of two more biosphere reserves in Vietnam shows the international community’s acknowledgement of Vietnam’s biodiversity values as well as its efforts in nature conservation and sustainable development, at the same time, contributing to promoting the image of the country, people and culture of Vietnam to international friends.

Translated by Chung Anh