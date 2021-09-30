UK ranks among top economic partners of Vietnam: PM

Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính (right) receives British Ambassador to Việt Nam Gareth Ward in Hà Nội on Thursday. VNA/VNS Photo Dương Giang

HÀ NỘI – Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính affirmed that the UK is among leading economic partners of Việt Nam in Europe while receiving British Ambassador to Việt Nam Gareth Ward in Hà Nội on Thursday.

Expressing his delight at the recent strong growth of the Việt Nam – UK strategic partnership in different fields, PM Chính hoped the two nations would coordinate closely to deepen the partnership.

The PM recommended the two countries cooperate more closely to make the most of opportunities brought about by the UK – Việt Nam Free Trade Agreement (UKVFTA).

He suggested the UK further open its market for Vietnamese exports, encourage British businesses to expand investment in Việt Nam, and continue to support and create favourable conditions for Vietnamese expats and students in the UK to do business, study and live.

Appreciating the UK Government's donation of 415,000 doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine for Việt Nam, PM Chính expected the two countries to continue stepping up medical cooperation. He proposed the UK further donate vaccines and medical equipment and consider transferring vaccine production technology and providing COVID-19 treatment drugs for Việt Nam

Ward lauded Việt Nam's COVID-19 prevention and control efforts and stressed that the UK Government considers Việt Nam an important partner in the region.

Having praised the collaboration between the two nations at multilateral forums, he express his gratitude to Việt Nam for its support for the UK to become a full dialogue partner of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

The ambassador said he will coordinate with competent agencies to encourage British businesses to expand their investment in Việt Nam.

The UK is willing to cooperate with and support Việt Nam in switching to clean energy and accessing green finance to develop renewable energy projects, he stressed.

Agreeing with the Prime Minister’s proposal to strengthen bilateral cooperation in education-training and public administration, the diplomat affirmed that the UK will continue to assist Việt Nam in high-quality human resources development, increase its government scholarships for Vietnamese students, and intensify joint programmes on research, teaching, and digital transformation in education.

Regarding the 26th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26) hosted by the UK in November, PM Chính stated that Việt Nam supports and will cooperate closely with the UK to contribute to the success of the event.

Ward affirmed his willingness to work with Việt Nam and the international community in protecting water sources and biodiversity, and ensuring livelihoods for people in the Mekong Delta.

On the East Sea issue, the British ambassador emphasised the importance of ensuring freedom of navigation and overflight, security, and peace in the East Sea as well as the peaceful settlement of disputes in line with international law, particularly the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS). VNS