U.N. Secretary-General, foreign leaders congratulate Vietnam on National Day

In a congratulatory message to President Nguyen Xuan Phuc, Guterres expressed his hope that Vietnam will continue to support the U.N.'s role to build a more peaceful and better world for all.

Regarding the COVID-19 fight, he said countries should put into place recovery policies to build a more equitable, sustainable and resilient society.

He also called on the international community to step up efforts to cope with climate change and realize sustainable development goals (SDGs).

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko, Chairwoman of the Council of the Republic of the National Assembly (upper house) Natalya Kochanova and Chairman of the House of Representatives of the National Assembly of Belarus (lower house) Vladimir Andreichenko sent letters of congratulations to President Nguyen Xuan Phuc, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue.

President Phuc also received greetings from Madagascar President Andry Rajoelina, Mauritania President Mohamed Ould Cheikh El Ghazouani, Namibian President Hage Gottfried Geingob, Nicaragua President Daniel Ortega Saavedra and Vice President Rosario Murillo, and Captains Regent of San Marino Gian Carlo Venturini and Marco Nicolini.

Director of the Joint Institute for Nuclear Research (JINR) Grigory Trubnikov and Director-General of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) Qu Dongyu also cabled messages of congratulations to President Phuc.

Prime Minister Chinh received congratulations from his counterparts of India, Narenda Modi; Singapore, Lee Hsien Long; and Greece, Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

On this occasion, Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son received greetings from his Belarusian and San Marino counterparts, Vladimir Makei and Luca Beccari.

