Typhoon Dianmu wreaks havoc in many localities

The typhoon, the 6th storm entering the East Sea (South China Sea) so far this year, damaged 39 houses and two schools, inundated 126 ha of rice and 34 ha of crops, destroyed one dyke and water pumping station, and caused landslides at 16 locations.

At present, traffic on national highways is basically smooth.

The office asked cities and provinces to closely keep track of downpours following the typhoon, raise public awareness of prevention and control measures, and pool resources to find two missing fishermen.

They were also required to regularly report to the Standing Office of the National Steering Committee for Disaster Prevention and Control, and the Office of the National Committee for Disaster Response and Search and Rescue.

Source: VNA