Typhoon Dianmu weakens to tropical depression

CENTRAL REGION — Central Việt Nam experienced strong winds and heavy rain after Typhoon Dianmu made landfall in provinces from Thừa Thiên-Huế to Quảng Nam, weakening to a tropical depression on Friday morning.
The wind speed at the centre of the tropical depression reduced to 40km per hour on Friday.
It is forecast to move in a west-northwest direction at the speed of 15 to 20km per hour.
Strong winds are expected in provinces from Quảng Trị to Quảng Ngãi and around 300mm of rainfall forecast in central and Central Highlands localities.
These localities have also been warned of flash floods and landslides in lowland areas and river banks.
Water levels in rivers from Hà Tĩnh to Quảng Ngãi and Kon Tum Province is expected to rise.
On Thursday night before the typhoon made landfall in Việt Nam, heavy winds in the coastal area of Bình Sơn District, central Quảng Ngãi Province damaged a dozen of local houses.
At least 15 houses in Bình Đông Ward had roofs blown away or destroyed.
Two people were slightly injured while securing their properties. — VNS
- Typhoon Nuri weakens, mountain localities on flood alert
- Storm Sinlaku devolves into tropical depression
- Typhoon Sinlaku weakens into tropical depression
- Storm Sinluka downgraded to tropical depression after landfall in north-central Vietnam
- Tropical depression intensifies into storm Mekkhala
- Tracking The Tropics: TD 8 Has Strengthened Into Tropical Storm Hanna
- Typhoon Hagupit brings heavy rains to eastern China
- Normalcy returning to South as Typhoon Hagupit moves on
- Tracking The Tropics: Heavy Rain & Dangerous Flash Flooding From Hanna Continues Over SE Texas, NE Mexico
- Tracking The Tropics: Disturbance Becomes Tropical Storm Isaias
- China issues blue alert for Typhoon Sinlaku
- China issues blue alert for Typhoon Hagupit
- Isaias weakens to tropical storm, likely to strengthen as it aims for Florida's east coast
- Ferry services resume on south China strait as Typhoon Sinlaku wanes
- Typhoon Hagupit brings heavy downpours to Shanghai, causing waterlogging
- East China province braces for tropical storm Mekkhala
- China Focus: Typhoon Mekkhala makes landfall in China's Fujian
- First hurricane of the season forms in eastern Pacific
- Two killed as heavy rains ravage northern Vietnam
- Mekong Delta begins relief work after bad weather
Typhoon Dianmu weakens to tropical depression have 373 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at September 24, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.