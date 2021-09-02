Two sides of downtown HCM City bridge linked up

The two sides of the Thủ Thiêm 2 Bridge in HCM City between District 1 and Thủ Đức City were connected on September 2. It is expected to open to traffic in the second quarter of next year. – VNA Photo

HCM CITY – The main span of the Thủ Thiêm 2 Bridge in HCM City, a key infrastructure work linking Thủ Đức City and District 1, was connected on Thursday, according to its builder, the Đại Quang Minh Real Estate Investment Corporation.

Work is continuing on its tower and other segments, and is expected to be completed by the second quarter of next year.

One of the few ongoing projects the city had identified as key and needing completion as soon as possible, work was still permitted despite the COVID-19 pandemic and restrictions to combat it.

The construction workers are being provided with accommodation, food and periodic COVID tests to ensure safety.

While the work remains highly challenging due to the pandemic and the need to provide accommodation for the workers for a long time, Đại Quang Minh has said it aims to finish the main part of the bridge by the end of this year.

The 1.4km bridge over the Sài Gòn River costs VNĐ3.1 trillion (US$130.3 million) and has six lanes.

Work on it began in 2015, and was slated to be completed in 2018, but it has been delayed for a number of reasons, including tardy land acquisition.

The other key public works continuing during the pandemic including the metro line No 1 and a flyover near the new Eastern Bus Station in District 9. – VNS