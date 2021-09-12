Two fishing boats with sailors rescued in typhoon

CENTRAL REGION — Eighteen sailors onboard two fishing boats from Đà Nẵng and Quảng Ngãi were safely rescued by a Coastguard ship off Lý Sơn Islands as Typhoon Conson was heading to central Việt Nam on Saturday night.
Quảng Nam-based Coast Guard force said it received an SOS signal from a fishing boat from Quảng Ngãi (QNg95058TS) with five seamen after a broken engine caused it to begin to sink at 1.30am on Saturday (September 11).
A rescue ship was sent to help the fishing boat, and it found it 28 miles away from Lý Sơn Islands six hours later. The fishing boat and five sailors were then given first aid and tested for COVID-19 before their vessel was brought back to shore on Sunday morning.
The Coast Guard ship was then assigned to support an adrift fishing vessel (DNa0494TS) from Đà Nẵng, also in the water off Lý Sơn Islands. The fishing boat with 13 onboard was found early Sunday morning at sea 17 miles off the islands. All sailors were healthy and tested for SARS-COV-2 before docking at Lý Sơn Islands' port on Sunday morning.
Typhoon Conson, which was heading to the north central region with heavy rain forecast of up to 350mm, was eased to a tropical low-pressure storm early Sunday, causing heavy rain in Quảng Ngãi, Quảng Nam, Đà Nẵng, Thừa Thiên Huế and Quảng Trị.
Some low areas and streets in Đà Nẵng City were partially flooded.
More than 1000 fishing boats had already docked at Thọ Quang port during a lockdown from August 16, and no serious damage to boats was caused as of Sunday morning.
Medical staff have been conducting mass testing at Điện Nam-Điện Ngọc industrial zone as 14 new SARS-COV-2 cases were found at shoe and footwear producer Rieker company on Saturday. Forty-four people who had close contact with those infected have been quarantined.
Meanwhile, a COVID-19 medical team was sent to take tests at Phong Hòa Commune of Phong Điền District in Thừa Thiên Huế Province as two positive COVID-19 cases were found on Saturday in the area. The district was partly flooded by heavy rainfall. VNS
- Seven bodies found on suspected North Korean fishing boat in Japan
- 5 crew members feared dead after Alaska fishing boat sinks
- 'Deadliest Catch' Alum Dean Gribble Jr. Rescued After Alaskan Fishing Boat Capsizes, 5 Crew Members Feared Dead
- Typhoon Mangkhut hits mainland China, lashes Hong Kong, dozens dead in Philippines
- Hong Kong hit by typhoon as 40 reported dead in Philippines
- Death Toll Reaches 28 as Philippines Recovers from Christmas Typhoon
- Death toll reaches 28 as Philippines recovers from Christmas typhoon
- Bay of Bengal: depleted fish stocks and huge dead zone signal tipping point
- Vietnam fulfilled legal duty at sea by rescuing Filipino fishermen: spokeswoman
- Typhoon Phanfone brings misery to the Philippines on Christmas Day with six people missing and homes destroyed in 121mph winds
- Typhoon Phanfone batters Philippines, thousands hit
- Distressed sailors and fishermen rescued at sea
- A day on a refugee rescue ship: 'this job must be done, there must be no sinking'
- Typhoon misery for Philippines on Christmas Day; 6 missing
- Typhoon Haiyan survivors struggling to rebuild
- Survivor of boat disaster: 'Sleeping to swimming' in minutes
- Coast Guard rescue a dozen fishermen
- Localities urged to brace for impact of typhoon Phanfone
- 'Ghost boat' is found capsized five months after it sank near Newcastle - killing grandparents while father and daughter, 16, escaped with their lives
- Indonesian teen rescued after 49 days at sea on log raft
Two fishing boats with sailors rescued in typhoon have 677 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at September 12, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.