Two fishing boats with sailors rescued in typhoon

A fisherman receives a medical check-up from a coastguard after rescue at sea. Photo courtesy of Quảng Nam Newspaper

CENTRAL REGION — Eighteen sailors onboard two fishing boats from Đà Nẵng and Quảng Ngãi were safely rescued by a Coastguard ship off Lý Sơn Islands as Typhoon Conson was heading to central Việt Nam on Saturday night.

Quảng Nam-based Coast Guard force said it received an SOS signal from a fishing boat from Quảng Ngãi (QNg95058TS) with five seamen after a broken engine caused it to begin to sink at 1.30am on Saturday (September 11).

A fishing boat and five fishermen from Quảng Ngãi were rescued at sea off Lý Sơn Islands. Photo courtesy of Quảng Nam Newspaper

A rescue ship was sent to help the fishing boat, and it found it 28 miles away from Lý Sơn Islands six hours later. The fishing boat and five sailors were then given first aid and tested for COVID-19 before their vessel was brought back to shore on Sunday morning.

The Coast Guard ship was then assigned to support an adrift fishing vessel (DNa0494TS) from Đà Nẵng, also in the water off Lý Sơn Islands. The fishing boat with 13 onboard was found early Sunday morning at sea 17 miles off the islands. All sailors were healthy and tested for SARS-COV-2 before docking at Lý Sơn Islands' port on Sunday morning.

Typhoon Conson, which was heading to the north central region with heavy rain forecast of up to 350mm, was eased to a tropical low-pressure storm early Sunday, causing heavy rain in Quảng Ngãi, Quảng Nam, Đà Nẵng, Thừa Thiên Huế and Quảng Trị.

A street in Đà Nãng downtown is flooded by heavy rain. VNS Photo Trần Lê Lâm

Some low areas and streets in Đà Nẵng City were partially flooded.

More than 1000 fishing boats had already docked at Thọ Quang port during a lockdown from August 16, and no serious damage to boats was caused as of Sunday morning.

Medical staff have been conducting mass testing at Điện Nam-Điện Ngọc industrial zone as 14 new SARS-COV-2 cases were found at shoe and footwear producer Rieker company on Saturday. Forty-four people who had close contact with those infected have been quarantined.

Medical staff from Thừa Thiên Huế come to test for COVID-19 in the flooded Hòa Phong commune. Two positive cases were reported. Photo courtesy of Nguyễn Đình Bách

Meanwhile, a COVID-19 medical team was sent to take tests at Phong Hòa Commune of Phong Điền District in Thừa Thiên Huế Province as two positive COVID-19 cases were found on Saturday in the area. The district was partly flooded by heavy rainfall. VNS