Tùng fails to reach medal heights of previous Games

TOKYO — Vietnamese swimmer Võ Thanh Tùng couldn't defend his silver medal in the men's 50m freestyle at the Tokyo Paralympics on Wednesday morning.
There were 16 swimmers divided into two heats to compete in the qualifying round. The best eight swimmers qualified for the finals.
Tùng competed in the Heat 2 finishing with a time of 35.91 seconds, putting him in sixth place in the heat and 12 out of 16 swimmers overall.
In this category's qualifying round, Yuan Weiyi of China set a new Paralympics record with a time of 31.30 seconds.
Tùng won a silver medal in Rio Paralympics Games in 2016 with a time of 33.94 seconds.
He has now completed his five events in Tokyo, the 200m freestyle, 100m freestyle, 50m butterfly, 50m backstroke and 50m freestyle, but he didn't reach the finals of any event.
The highlight of Vietnamese swimming was Trịnh Thị Bích Như who reached the final of the women’s 100m breaststroke and ranked seventh with a time of 1:53.31.
On Thursday, Nguyễn Thị Hải will be the final Vietnamese athlete to compete at the games in the women's shot put. — VNS
