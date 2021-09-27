Troops rush to Ha Nam province for COVID-19 fight

The delegation is divided into three teams, including doctors from Military Hospital 354, Military Institute of Preventive Medicine and Military Hospital 109 (Military Region 2).
Currently, the COVID-19 pandemic in Ha Nam province is developing very complicatedly. The number of infected cases has increased rapidly. Therefore, military medical personnel are tasked with taking samples for COVID-19 testing in the locality.
Speaking at the event, General Trung requested the delegation to raise their responsibility, overcome difficulties while strictly adhering to COVID-19 prevention and control regulations so as to perform well their assigned tasks with absolute safety.
After the ceremony, the delegation then quickly moved to Ha Nam province. Reportedly, right after that, the Military Medical University also sent a mobile COVID-19 testing vehicle to the province.
Translated by Minh Anh
